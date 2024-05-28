Analyzing PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) and SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) and SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and SouthGobi Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A SouthGobi Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $0.20 44.87 SouthGobi Resources $331.51 million 0.36 $910,000.00 $0.01 40.00

This table compares PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and SouthGobi Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SouthGobi Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk. SouthGobi Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and SouthGobi Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A SouthGobi Resources 1.51% -3.15% 2.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of SouthGobi Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services. it is also involved in the agriculture, construction, and seaport service activities, as well as repair and installation of machines, power supply, water treatment, and forestry and industry related activities. In addition, the company provides coal handling and barging, sea transportation, terminal handling, farming, investment, power plant, port, water, and mud treatment services; electric power supply; transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity; water management support; metal processing; and coal trading services. It exports its products to China, Malaysia, India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PT Adaro Energy and changed its name to PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk in February 2022. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About SouthGobi Resources

(Get Free Report)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia. The company was formerly known as SouthGobi Energy Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SouthGobi Resources Ltd. in May 2010. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.