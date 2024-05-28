ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $331.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ANSYS by 392.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $128,089,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $387,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

