Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Aozora Bank Trading Down 0.3 %
AOZOY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
