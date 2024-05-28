Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Aozora Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

AOZOY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

