Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

AMAT stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.89. 3,795,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

