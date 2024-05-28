Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.1 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

