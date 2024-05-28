Argus Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $95.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. 1,170,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

