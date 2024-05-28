Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 855,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,058,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $201,582,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.52. 451,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,163. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

