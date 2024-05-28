Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.52% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $101,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.91. 117,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,772 shares of company stock worth $44,970,154. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

