Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.09% of Wolfspeed worth $114,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 18.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 549.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,672. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOLF. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

