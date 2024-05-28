Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $126.79 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 512,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Equifax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 123,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.