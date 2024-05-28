Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863,116 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Ryan Specialty worth $84,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $16,964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 312,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 245,827 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

