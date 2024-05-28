Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $122,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,771.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,713. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,181.71 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,657.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,533.39. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

