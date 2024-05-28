Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 4.2%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.99. Approximately 973,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,649,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.45.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

