Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Update

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 714.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,148,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

ROE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. 8,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.0987 dividend. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

