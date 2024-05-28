ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

AACG stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

