ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AACG stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
