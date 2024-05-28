ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on June 30th

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3571 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

