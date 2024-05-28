ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on June 30th

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3571 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.
ATCO Company Profile
