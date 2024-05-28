Atlanticus’ (ATLC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Atlanticus stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,868. The company has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlanticus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atlanticus by 16.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

