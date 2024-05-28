Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

