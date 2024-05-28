Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock remained flat at $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

