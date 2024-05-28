AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 14,733,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,030,375. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

