Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.07

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.07 and last traded at $129.05, with a volume of 84729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.