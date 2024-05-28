Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $36.73 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $36.73 or 0.00053987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.43 billion and $518.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,260,442 coins and its circulating supply is 392,914,072 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.