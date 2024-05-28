AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $207.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $197.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.39.

AVB opened at $195.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.46. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

