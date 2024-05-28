Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $11.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94. Azul has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Azul will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

