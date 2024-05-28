AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.37

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.37 and last traded at $85.36, with a volume of 58383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 253.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

