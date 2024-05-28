Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.38

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.38 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.38), with a volume of 707416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.39).
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.06. The stock has a market cap of £324.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.03 and a beta of 0.62.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -384.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
