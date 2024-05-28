Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.38

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.38 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.38), with a volume of 707416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.39).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.06. The stock has a market cap of £324.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -384.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In other news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,708.81). In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($48,978.29). Also, insider Kevin Troup purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,708.81). 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.