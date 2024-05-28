Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $0.32 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Português
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.