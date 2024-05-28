Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $0.32 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.