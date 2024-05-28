Bancor (BNT) Market Cap Hits $107.95 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $107.95 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011360 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,342.62 or 1.00035728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011673 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00111805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003779 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,664,337 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,669,075.4386693 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.8139364 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $6,373,767.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

