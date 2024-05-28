Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $111,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 7,708,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,967,207. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $308.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

