Barclays Boosts Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Price Target to $22.00

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Alvotech Trading Up 4.5 %
ALVO opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Alvotech has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.
