Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,743. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.