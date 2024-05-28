BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $441,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BCE by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 920,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.