BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. 428,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,219. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.