Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BILI. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $13.94 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bilibili by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

