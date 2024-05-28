Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.94 on Friday. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bilibili by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

