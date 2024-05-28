Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biofrontera Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Biofrontera stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,390.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biofrontera Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera accounts for about 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

