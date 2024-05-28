Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.87

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 150909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Bioventus by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,035,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 135,168 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

