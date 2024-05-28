Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36,211.61

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and $36,211.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00092983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00012876 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

