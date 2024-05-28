Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 172.1% in May

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the April 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDIMF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

