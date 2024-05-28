Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Block accounts for 0.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Block were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Block by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after buying an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $528,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Block
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
Block Trading Down 0.4 %
Block stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
