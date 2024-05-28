BMO Capital Markets Trims Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Target Price to $65.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.68.

NYSE SQM opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

