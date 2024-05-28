BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

Shares of ZWB traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.06. The company had a trading volume of 142,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.65. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$15.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.