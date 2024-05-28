BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZWEN traded up 0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 30.52. 2,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is 30.99. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a one year low of 25.75 and a one year high of 32.18.

