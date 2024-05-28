BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 6th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

ZWH traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.07. 5,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,441. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.46.

