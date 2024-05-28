Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE) Insider Sells A$3,378,000.00 in Stock

Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE – Get Free Report) insider Bryn Jones sold 600,000 shares of Boss Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.63 ($3.75), for a total value of A$3,378,000.00 ($2,252,000.00).
Boss Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.46 and a quick ratio of 55.93.
About Boss Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boss Energy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Financial Sector: Potential Trend Change Looms with Double Top
Receive News & Ratings for Boss Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boss Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.