Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE) Insider Sells A$3,378,000.00 in Stock

Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE – Get Free Report) insider Bryn Jones sold 600,000 shares of Boss Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.63 ($3.75), for a total value of A$3,378,000.00 ($2,252,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.46 and a quick ratio of 55.93.

Boss Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces uranium deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon uranium project covering an area of approximately 2,595 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Boss Resources Limited and changed its name to Boss Energy Limited in November 2020.

