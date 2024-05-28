BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.540-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. BOX also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

BOX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 3,298,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

