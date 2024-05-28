BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.8 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 3,452,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $262.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

