BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-270, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.55 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,281. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

