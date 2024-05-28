BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.34% from the stock’s current price.

BBIO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 147,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

