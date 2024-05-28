BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Major Shareholder Sells $218,400,000.00 in Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 945,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,627. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.22.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in BrightView by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

